Previous
Photo 1487
The View from my Window
A lovely sunset that looks much warmer than it feels.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
7
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1487
photos
138
followers
162
following
407% complete
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th January 2025 4:30pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Tags
iphone
,
window
,
sunset
,
frame
,
snapseed
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous view!!
I see we're partners, have you tried oil and water droplets before??
https://expertphotography.com/how-to-create-amazing-abstract-photography-with-oil-and-water/
Hmm thanks for challenging me, it's all new at the moment!! I'll go looking in the manual for something very new!!
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely view but I sense the cold.
January 26th, 2025
Nada
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
haven’t tried that in a long time. What fun! Thanks for the cheat sheet.
January 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very pretty view. At least the sunshine makes the cold easier to bear!
January 26th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@njmom3
not a cheat sheet!! If already done, can think up something different!
I've just learnt how to set up 'scene selection' in camera, so thank you !!!
January 27th, 2025
Nada
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you for the reference & examples. I would love to try it again because I haven’t done it in a long time. So, unless you want to change it, I am happy with the challenge. More opportunity to play indoors when it’s cold & icy outdoors.
Looking forward to learning through your challenge what ‘scene selection’ in camera is all about.
January 27th, 2025
365 Project
close
