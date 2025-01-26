Previous
The View from my Window by njmom3
Photo 1487

The View from my Window

A lovely sunset that looks much warmer than it feels.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a fabulous view!!

I see we're partners, have you tried oil and water droplets before?? https://expertphotography.com/how-to-create-amazing-abstract-photography-with-oil-and-water/

Hmm thanks for challenging me, it's all new at the moment!! I'll go looking in the manual for something very new!!
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely view but I sense the cold.
January 26th, 2025  
Nada ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond haven’t tried that in a long time. What fun! Thanks for the cheat sheet.
January 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very pretty view. At least the sunshine makes the cold easier to bear!
January 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@njmom3 not a cheat sheet!! If already done, can think up something different!

I've just learnt how to set up 'scene selection' in camera, so thank you !!!
January 27th, 2025  
Nada ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you for the reference & examples. I would love to try it again because I haven’t done it in a long time. So, unless you want to change it, I am happy with the challenge. More opportunity to play indoors when it’s cold & icy outdoors.

Looking forward to learning through your challenge what ‘scene selection’ in camera is all about.
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact