Previous
Photo 1488
An Alley
Between two buildings from across the street as seen in a puddle
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
3
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1488
photos
138
followers
162
following
407% complete
View this month »
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
reflection
,
street
,
building
,
puddle
,
snapseed
Suzanne
ace
Just wow!
January 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 29th, 2025
