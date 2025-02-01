Previous
Down the Hatch by njmom3
Photo 1493

Down the Hatch

Flash of Red February 1 - In the Kitchen.

The kitchen is an invitation to play. The glass, the water, & the back & white striped background all found in my kitchen.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Babs ace
Brilliant, what a great start to the Flash of Red theme. fav
February 2nd, 2025  
