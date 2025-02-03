Previous
A Snowy Drive by njmom3
A Snowy Drive

Flash of Red February 3 - in the neighborhood

Snowy drives are pretty to look at but not so pretty to drive in. (I was not driving.)
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Joan Robillard ace
How many nights I drove home from work like this? So love being retired.
February 4th, 2025  
Corinne ace
I like the feeling of cold !
February 4th, 2025  
