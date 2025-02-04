Previous
Parking Lot Views by njmom3
Photo 1496

Parking Lot Views

Flash of Red February 4 - in the Neighborhood

Rain & melting snow bring puddles.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact