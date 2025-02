With & Without Flash

Flash of Red February 6 - in the neighborhood.



My get pushed challenge this week was to use a flash during the day. This was a challenge because I almost never use a flash & have not really learned how & when to use one. I suppose that is why this challenge works.



This is the same shot taken twice - once with & once without the flash. Laid next to each other shows me the difference. Something I definitely need to learn more about.