Photo 1500
Angles
Flash of Red February 8 - in the neighborhood.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1500
photos
139
followers
163
following
410% complete
View this month »
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
snapseed
,
for2025
Lesley
ace
Fabulous architecture
February 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a terrific POV
February 8th, 2025
