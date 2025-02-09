Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1501
Chapel by the Ocean
Flash of Red February 9 - in the neighborhood.
Not quite my neighborhood but my walk today
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1501
photos
139
followers
163
following
411% complete
View this month »
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
beach
,
building
,
snapseed
,
for2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Charming chapel.
February 9th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful b&w
February 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close