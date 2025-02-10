Sign up
Previous
Photo 1502
Forks & Shadows
Flash of Red February 10 - Vintage
My get pushed challenge this week is to attempt a still life. Researching still life, I borrowed this idea from some of images I came across. At the end, I applied a vintage filter.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
3
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1502
photos
140
followers
164
following
411% complete
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
iphone
,
vintage
,
stilllife
,
snapseed
,
for2025
,
get-pushed-654
Martyn Drage
ace
Excellent
February 10th, 2025
Nada
ace
@allsop
An attempt with an idea borrowed from a search on still life images with my interpretation of it.
February 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done and great effect.
February 10th, 2025
