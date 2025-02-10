Previous
Forks & Shadows by njmom3
Photo 1502

Forks & Shadows

Flash of Red February 10 - Vintage

My get pushed challenge this week is to attempt a still life. Researching still life, I borrowed this idea from some of images I came across. At the end, I applied a vintage filter.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
411% complete

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
Excellent
February 10th, 2025  
Nada ace
@allsop An attempt with an idea borrowed from a search on still life images with my interpretation of it.
February 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done and great effect.
February 10th, 2025  
