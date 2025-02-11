Previous
In Disrepair by njmom3
Photo 1503

In Disrepair

Flash of Red February 11 - Vintage

This house is one of a number of houses that are part of a historic site. Gradually, they are being restored. This one stands, waiting.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Suzanne ace
Wow! That is so well done and perfect for this week in for2025!
February 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wonderfully vintage
February 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
