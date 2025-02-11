Sign up
Previous
Photo 1503
In Disrepair
Flash of Red February 11 - Vintage
This house is one of a number of houses that are part of a historic site. Gradually, they are being restored. This one stands, waiting.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
3
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1503
photos
140
followers
164
following
411% complete
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
vintage
,
house
,
snapseed
,
for2025
Suzanne
ace
Wow! That is so well done and perfect for this week in for2025!
February 11th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wonderfully vintage
February 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 11th, 2025
