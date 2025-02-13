Previous
Front Door by njmom3
Front Door

Flash of Red February 13 - Vintage

The glass is scratched & cloudy. The paint has peeled. Nothing seems broken though. This old door still seems solid and strong.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Dave ace
Wonderful shapes and tones
February 13th, 2025  
