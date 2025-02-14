Sign up
Previous
Photo 1506
Love
Flash of Red February - Vintage & Red
An impromptu drive to the shore on a cloudy day & a jacket that happened to be red.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1506
photos
140
followers
165
following
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
iphone
,
vintage
,
water
,
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
shore
,
snapseed
,
for2025
