Love by njmom3
Photo 1506

Love

Flash of Red February - Vintage & Red

An impromptu drive to the shore on a cloudy day & a jacket that happened to be red.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
