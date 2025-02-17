Previous
Screwed Up by njmom3
Photo 1509

Screwed Up

Flash of Red February 17 - Composition

My get pushed challenge this week is to try a still life. So, a still life composed of screws.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
413% complete

@randystreat An attempted still life.
February 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 18th, 2025  
