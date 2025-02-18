Previous
Spreading Sparkle Dust by njmom3
Photo 1510

Spreading Sparkle Dust

Flash of Red February 18 - Composition

My get pushed challenge this week is to try a still life. So, costume jewelry on black fabric.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Photo Details

@randystreat Another attempted still life.
February 20th, 2025  
