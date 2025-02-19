Sign up
Previous
Photo 1511
Alone
Flash of Red February 19 - composition.
Cold & cloudy.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
1
4
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1511
photos
140
followers
166
following
10
1
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
8th February 2025 1:30pm
iphone
reflection
water
bird
beach
clouds
wood
snapseed
for2025
Rob Z
ace
And beautifully shown.
February 20th, 2025
