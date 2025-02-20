Previous
Can you get there from here? by njmom3
Photo 1512

Can you get there from here?

Flash of Red February 20 - composition

Some fun layering images for the current WWYD challenge.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
414% complete

