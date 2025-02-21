Previous
One Little Tree by njmom3
Photo 1513

One Little Tree

Flash of Red February 21 - composition.

I love lone trees & that feeling of openness in our rather densely populated area.
21st February 2025

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day.
414% complete

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful composed. Gives a sense of solitude
February 22nd, 2025  
