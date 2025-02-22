Previous
Two in the Bush by njmom3
Photo 1514

Two in the Bush

Flash of Red February 22 - composition.

Somewhat warmer temperatures & a sunny day brought out the robins today. Taken through a window.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
414% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact