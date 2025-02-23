Previous
Stormy Seas by njmom3
Photo 1515

Stormy Seas

Flash of Red February 23 - composition.

Some fun editing & layering images for the current WWYD challenge
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
