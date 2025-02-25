Previous
Coaster by njmom3
Coaster

Flash of Red February 25 - in the kitchen.

This coaster is another gift from my parents & carries with it a story of travel. I love being surrounded by items with stories & memories.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome texture.
February 26th, 2025  
