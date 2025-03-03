Previous
Rainbow March 3 by njmom3
Photo 1523

Rainbow March 3

The sunrise coming through the pink blinds meets the color & bokeh challenge. The punk blinds are from the 1980s. One of these days, maybe we will change them out for something not pink.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
