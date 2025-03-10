Previous
Rainbow March 10 by njmom3
Rainbow March 10

The detailed pattern on the non-skid surfacing at the edge of a crosswalk. My lunchtime walk today was all about colors.
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
