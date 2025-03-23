Previous
Rainbow March 23 by njmom3
Photo 1543

Rainbow March 23

Last day of a fun week playing with the same trio of flowers in different ways.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Susan Wakely ace
Your crocuses have provided a great rainbow opportunity with these lovely effects.
March 23rd, 2025  
