I got into photography as a reminder to be present where I am and to truly see the world I inhabit. My images carry with them the memories of where I was, who I was with, what I was doing, and the fact that I was there. As I have learned more about photography, more tools and abilities have provided growth in the images I capture.AI images do not meet any of the reasons I got into photography. However, I did want to explore the technology and "play" before I go back to capturing my own world.Rainbow March ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50395/colour-a-rainbow-in-march-🌈) and the current text-to-image https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50476/text-2-image-returns!) challenges provide that opportunity.Text to image given words: farm/barn and machine (I used all three)Two additional words: I used a color of the rainbow as fits my calendar and the word "road" as the theme for the final week of Rainbow March was leading lines.The images posted are as rendered by AI https://deepai.org). No further editing was done.