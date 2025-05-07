Sign up
Photo 1588
Photo 1588
May Half & Half 7
Building & neighbors - real & reflected.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
0
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1588
photos
138
followers
145
following
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
3rd May 2025 3:12pm
Tags
iphone
,
nyc
,
square
,
snapseed
,
mayhalf-2025
