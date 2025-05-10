Sign up
Photo 1591
May Half & Half 10
Real & reflected.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1592
photos
137
followers
144
following
Photo Details
5
5
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd May 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
nyc
,
square
,
snapseed
,
mayhalf-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Really nice
May 13th, 2025
