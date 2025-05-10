Previous
Next
May Half & Half 10 by njmom3
Photo 1591

May Half & Half 10

Real & reflected.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Really nice
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact