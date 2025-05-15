Previous
May Half & Half 15 by njmom3
May Half & Half 15

Looking back… boat & beyond.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
437% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Nicely done!!
May 16th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Excellent
May 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
May 16th, 2025  
