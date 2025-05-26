Previous
May Half & Half 26 by njmom3
May Half & Half 26

Tarmac & sky. Grey & Grey. A rainy day at the airport.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Susan Wakely ace
I like the little hint of colour.
May 26th, 2025  
