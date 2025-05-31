Previous
May Half & Half by njmom3
May Half & Half

In the city, in the air, & on the water… halves to be found everywhere.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice images!
May 31st, 2025  
