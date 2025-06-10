Previous
Aerial Views 10 by njmom3
Photo 1622

Aerial Views 10

Constantly changing views from a plane window. I wonder how deep the canyons are.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day.
Photo Details

KV ace
Great textures.
January 10th, 2026  
