Previous
Next
Aerial Views by njmom3
Photo 1636

Aerial Views

Here comes the city.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What an interesting aerial shot as you descend through the clouds
January 24th, 2026  
Lin ace
Fabulous fav.
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact