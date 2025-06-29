Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1641
Aerial Views 29
The city from a plane window.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1800
photos
117
followers
145
following
493% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
water
,
city
,
aerial
