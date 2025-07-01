Sign up
Photo 1614
Lahore Fort 1
One of the entrances.
The original site dates back to the 11th century.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1712
photos
119
followers
145
following
View this month »
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 7:23pm
Tags
iphone
,
gate
,
fort
,
lahore
