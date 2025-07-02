Sign up
Photo 1616
Lahore Fort 2
Outside wall that extends from the gate, rises far above the fortifications and is ornately decorated with paint & mosaics (closeups to come).
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
wall
,
fort
,
lahore
Corinne C
ace
Lovely night shot
January 2nd, 2026
