Lahore Fort 2 by njmom3
Photo 1616

Lahore Fort 2

Outside wall that extends from the gate, rises far above the fortifications and is ornately decorated with paint & mosaics (closeups to come).
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
Corinne C ace
Lovely night shot
January 2nd, 2026  
