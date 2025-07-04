Previous
Next
Lahore Fort 4 by njmom3
Photo 1620

Lahore Fort 4

Notice the framed holes/homes integrated into the structure for the birds.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Has an effective patterned collage effect
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact