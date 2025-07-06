Previous
Lahore Fort 6 by njmom3
Lahore Fort 6

Meeting hall where the king would greet his subjects and pronounce judgments.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

LManning (Laura) ace
Love the symmetry.
January 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line, repetition, light
January 7th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome symmetry
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
Gorgeous symmetry and leading lines
January 7th, 2026  
