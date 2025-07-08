Sign up
Photo 1628
Lahore Fort 8
Shadow selfie beneath the balcony where the king would have presided.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1734
photos
118
followers
144
following
Tags
iphone
,
shadow
,
balcony
,
fort
,
lahore
