Photo 1634
Lahore Fort 11
A ceiling over a gate leading from one courtyard to another. I wonder what it looked like with its colors & inlays.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
3
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1742
photos
119
followers
144
following
477% complete
View this month »
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
ceiling
,
architecture
,
building
,
fort
,
lahore
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing
January 11th, 2026
Granagringa
ace
the tones and hues from the different lit areas is really interesting and beautiful detail
January 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible ceiling, so enchanting
January 11th, 2026
