Lahore Fort 11 by njmom3
Lahore Fort 11

A ceiling over a gate leading from one courtyard to another. I wonder what it looked like with its colors & inlays.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing
January 11th, 2026  
Granagringa ace
the tones and hues from the different lit areas is really interesting and beautiful detail
January 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible ceiling, so enchanting
January 11th, 2026  
