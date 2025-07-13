Sign up
Photo 1638
Lahore Fort 13
The simple but sturdy wall of a structure outside the fort and the more ornate wall of one of the structures in the fort.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
Tags
iphone
,
architecture
,
wall
,
building
,
fort
,
lahore
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 13th, 2026
