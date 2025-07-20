Sign up
Photo 1652
Lahore Fort 20
The Sheesh Mahal (Palace of Mirrors) was for the use of the imperial family. Finished in marble with intricate stone & glass mosaics.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
0
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1774
photos
118
followers
145
following
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
Views
4
365
iPhone 17 Pro Max
25th December 2025 7:02pm
iphone
,
architecture
,
building
,
fort
,
lahore
