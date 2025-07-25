Previous
Lahore Fort 25 by njmom3
Photo 1662

Lahore Fort 25

Per the guide, this was the armory. Lot by the city lights below.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

@njmom3
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting.
January 25th, 2026  
