Lahore Fort 26 by njmom3
Lahore Fort 26

A view from the fort of the mosque and Sikh temple that lie just beyond.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
Corinne ace
Superb !
January 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Wow that is an eye catching shot!
January 26th, 2026  
