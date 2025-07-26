Sign up
Photo 1664
Lahore Fort 26
A view from the fort of the mosque and Sikh temple that lie just beyond.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
3
3
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1791
photos
117
followers
145
following
490% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
temple
,
fort
,
mosque
,
lahore
Corinne
ace
Superb !
January 26th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Wow that is an eye catching shot!
January 26th, 2026
