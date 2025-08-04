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Abstract 2025-4 by njmom3
Photo 1677

Abstract 2025-4

A face perhaps?
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Joy's Focus ace
Love the colors!
August 5th, 2026  
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