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Abstract 2025-5 by njmom3
Photo 1678

Abstract 2025-5

Pool water.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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