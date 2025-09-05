Sign up
Photo 1617
Lighthouse
The Little Red Lighthouse & the Great Gray Bridge
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Red_Lighthouse
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1649
photos
121
followers
144
following
451% complete
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
26th October 2025 11:00am
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
bridge
,
nyc
,
river
,
lighthouse
Annie D
ace
That's some bridge!
November 2nd, 2025
