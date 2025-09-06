Previous
Living on the Edge by njmom3
Photo 1618

Living on the Edge

I need to research what the buildings are.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
JudyC
Beautiful fall colors!
November 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
I’m imagining a sanitarium .
November 2nd, 2025  
