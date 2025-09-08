Previous
Sailing by njmom3
Sailing

A sunny, breezy day is a good opportunity to enjoy the river before it becomes too cold to do so.
8th September 2025

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
