Tappan Zee Bridge by njmom3
Tappan Zee Bridge

That was the name of the original bridge in this location. The name comes from the local Native American Tappan tribe and the Dutch word "Zee," which means sea.

This new bridge is named for a former governor, but most people still call it the Tappan Zee.
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking bridge.
November 8th, 2025  
