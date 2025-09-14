Sign up
Photo 1626
Under the Bridge
The boat captain recommended that we stand & look up as we went under the bridge.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
3
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1666
photos
121
followers
144
following
456% complete
View this month »
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
26th October 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
bridge
,
water
,
river
,
hudson
,
symmetry
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
November 11th, 2025
George
Great POV.
November 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome!
November 11th, 2025
