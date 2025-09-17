Previous
Next
Sing Sing by njmom3
Photo 1629

Sing Sing

This expansive complex in this beautiful location is one of the oldest maximum security prisons in the US.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact